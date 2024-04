A 32-year-old from Luqa was grievously injured in a car crash on Sunday in Mġarr.

The police said the man lost control of his Toyota Vitz at around 10.10pm on Triq Sir Temi Żammit.

His vehicle veered towards the carriageway leading in the opposite direction, crashing into a Citroen C4 driven by a 52-year-old man from Mellieħa.

The driver of the Citroen was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.