Everton paid for conceding two first-half penalties at Old Trafford as Manchester United bounced back to winning ways to keep their Champions League hopes for next season alive with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted from the spot to extend Everton’s winless run in the Premier League to 11 games.

Victory takes United to within eight points of fourth-placed Aston Villa and three of Tottenham in fifth.

Defeat leaves Everton still just five points above the relegation zone, having played two more games than 18th-placed Luton.

