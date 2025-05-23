The consortium behind the Manoel Island development has hit back at environmental activist Astrid Vella, saying her statements “obscure the truth through misleading and dishonest claims".

“Unfortunately, Mrs Vella has manipulated the facts, and the references made by her to the MIDI deed are blatantly misrepresented, MIDI said.

In a Times of Malta opinion piece, Vella said, “a large chunk of the Gżira promenade is to be gobbled up for the Manoel Island roundabout to cope with the vastly increased traffic to be generated by the project.”

She also said that MIDI has “been allowed to destroy an ancient stand of protected trees at the entrance to Manoel Island” and that the island will be disturbed by cars passing to and from the development.

The activist added that the government can get back the land leased to the consortium because MIDI did not initiate works at Manoel Island within an established time frame.

The area should be turned into a public park, Vella argued.

MIDI, which plans to build 323 residential units, restaurants, sports facilities, open spaces and a marina on the island, replied to Vella’s arguments on Friday.

They said claims that MIDI is “gobbling up” parts of the Gżira promenade are misleading.

The infrastructural changes, including improvements to the junction by introducing the roundabout, have been contemplated since the 2006 local plan. This upgrade, which impacts an area of 450 sqm, is required not simply to accommodate the Manoel Island development but to improve road safety and pedestrian access along the promenade, MIDI said.

They said Vella’s interpretation of MIDI’s deed is “deceitful” as the declaration that Manoel Island’s development needed to be complete by March 2023 fails to note that MIDI’s deadlines are automatically extended if delays are outside the consortium’s control.

“Contrary to Mrs Vella’s claim, MIDI suffered delays as a result of the vexatious (causing or tending to cause annoyance) appeal lodged by the FAA in respect of the EIA related to the revised masterplan. It is Ms Vella who is being deceitful and dishonest, as this appeal was rejected by the EPRT on 10th January 2023 and eventually was thrown out by the Court of Appeal on 10th May 2023, delaying the issue of the permit by 20 months.

MIDI said its proposal for Manoel Island is not about ‘speculative construction’. It it is about regeneration, heritage conservation, and enhancing quality of life. We remain committed to delivering a project that is environmentally sustainable, culturally respectful, and socially inclusive.

Vella wrote her opinion piece as activists and residents gather signatures to a petition calling for Manoel Island to be returned to government hands.

So far, some 25,000 people have signed the parliamentary petition.