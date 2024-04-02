The open centre for migrants in Marsa is now vacant, according to the locality’s mayor.

Josef Azzopardi made the announcement on TVM’s Xtra programme, saying there are no more asylum seekers at the Marsa open centre.

Describing historical problems with the centre – dormitory-style accommodation which residents were free to enter and exit from – he said it had struggled with overcrowding issues in the past.

“It should have hosted 500, but it was overcrowded with immigrants... We are now seeing how to turn this centre into something that benefits the locality,” he said.

When contacted on Tuesday, Azzopardi said that over the years the number of people at the centre had declined, with “very few” present when he last visited the site four months ago.

Asked if the centre would remain open following its vacancy, Azzopardi directed Times of Malta to the Home Affairs Ministry but said the council was considering using some of the rooms for cultural projects.

Azzopardi speaking on TVM's Xtra programme on Monday night. Photo: TVM.

In 2020, hundreds of people were evacuated from the Marsa centre after a large fire broke out inside one of its dormitories.

At the time, it was being used as a detention area, or initial reception area, where migrants who arrived in Malta by sea were housed while their asylum applications were being assessed, or they were relocated to other EU member states.

Times of Malta understands that while the site has returned to its original use, part of it has remained a detention centre for new arrivals.

The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) - which administers migrant facilities in Malta – runs similar centres in Ħal Far and Safi.

Questions were sent to the Home Affairs Ministry.