Mary Borg was on Monday elected as a St Paul's Bay councillor on the PN's ticket.

The PN wished Borg success in her work for the community and thanked Antoinette Bezzina, who stepped down from her role as a local councillor a few days ago.

The PN said in a statement Bezzina served as a councillor for several years and always worked diligently and with great seriousness, not only in the area of elderly affairs for which she was responsible but in all her work as a local councillor.