MeDirect, Malta’s first digital bank, has renewed its support for the theatre programme of the Socjetà Filarmonika La Stella in Gozo for another year.

The renewed partnership will support productions at the Astra Theatre in Victoria throughout the 2024/2025 season. The donation was presented to Andrea Camilleri, the theatre’s director, by Frances Zammit, senior customer support officer at MeDirect’s Gozo investment centre.

MeDirect’s ongoing partnership with the philharmonic society reflects its commitment to nurturing Maltese artistic talent and supporting the local community. The bank continues to contribute to various cultural and charitable organisations, reinforcing its role as a key supporter of Maltese arts.

The upcoming season at the Astra promises a vibrant programme, starting with Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Giovanna D’Arco on October 24 and 26, the Christmas panto in December, followed by the musical Fiddler on the Roof in March 2025, and culminating in the annual RockAstra concert in May 2025. MeDirect will be the main partner for these productions.

Speaking at the presentation, Zammit said: “MeDirect is proud to renew its support for Teatru Astra, a cornerstone of Gozo’s cultural landscape. Our partnership with the Socjetà Filarmonika La Stella allows us to play a pivotal role in bringing world-class performances to the island. We are looking forward to another dynamic season filled with outstanding productions.”

Camilleri expressed his gratitude.

“We are thrilled to have MeDirect continue as a key partner. With the ongoing support of our patrons, sponsors and the community, we can keep our tradition of presenting high-quality theatre and music in Gozo alive, a legacy we have upheld for over 50 years,” he said.

The Astra Theatre, inaugurated in 1968, has grown into one of Gozo’s premier cultural venues, known for its diverse range of productions, including operas, musicals and international performances. For more information, visit https://teatruastra.org.mt/.