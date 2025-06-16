An association representing those in the arts and entertainment sectors have expressed “deep concern” over appointments in the top echelons of Arts Council Malta (ACM).

In a statement, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) said the departure of two high-ranking officials at the arts council had raised “serious questions about the absence of a clear succession plan” at the organisation.

“The recent exits of two senior figures, both widely respected within the sector for their sectoral knowledge, experience, and dedication, have left a significant leadership gap within the council,” the MEIA said.

“These changes come at a time when stability, vision, and accountability are more crucial than ever”, the association said, adding its thanks to the individuals who it said had moved on after being offered new professional opportunities.

"We thank them for their valuable contributions, ongoing collaboration with MEIA and long standing commitment to the sector."

The statement follows criticism of the arts council Saturday, when the MEIA questioned the process used to appoint lawyer Luke Dalli, whom the government announced the day before would succeed Albert Marshall as executive chairperson.

While congratulating Dalli, the association had noted the former TV host and son of former European Commissioner Helena Dalli had been selected through a closed, political process rather than an independent one.

The association said Monday that since its statement over the weekend, its concerns had been “strongly echoed" by its members and others in the industry, who had “actively reached out to express their serious concern about the direction of cultural leadership in Malta”.

The MEIA stressed it was therefore “legitimate to ask whether the individuals who recently left, both with proven track records, strategic acumen, and earned respect within the community, were ever seriously considered for the Executive Chair role”.

“If not, overlooking such internal expertise and commitment further undermines confidence in a system that appears to prioritise political alignment over professional merit and experience.”

The association said a recent appointment of a “senior ACM role”, undertaken without public or internal calls “raises serious questions about role clarity, accountability, and potential conflicts of interest”.

The MEIA called on authorities to implement a transparent succession plan for leadership roles at the arts council, to ensure all appointments were subject to open calls based on merit and sectoral expertise and strengthen governance to “prevent conflicts of interest and preserve credibility in cultural leadership”.

“The cultural and creative sectors cannot soundly operate, let alone thrive, under a system where trust is eroded by opaque decision-making and politically motivated appointments”, the MEIA said.

“Public cultural bodies must serve the entire community, not partisan agendas to control narratives.”