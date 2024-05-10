Melita Limited’s latest ESG Report highlights the progress the company made towards its four pillars of Contribution to Society, Caring for Employees, Caring for Customers and Caring for the Planet. Progress is monitored against a series of five-year targets which the report sets out in detail.

During 2023, key milestones were reached across all four pillars. More than half a million euro have now been allocated by The Melita Foundation to support local NGOs while upgrades to Melita shops and offices have resulted in an 88 per cent positive response by employees in their latest engagement survey. In 2023, the average customer satisfaction score was 9.2 out of 10, with particularly high satisfaction from their mobile customers, as the company continued investment in its mobile network. On their fixed network Melita invested in 10 gigabit capability, ensuring Malta will continue to be attractive to businesses seeking a location with excellent telecommunications infrastructure. Melita’s commitment to the planet was evidenced by the company’s continuing carbon neutrality, supported by reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Limited, said: “At Melita we strive to earn the respect and trust of our customers and stakeholders through our actions. In 2023, as the ESG Report highlights, we have taken multiple steps to keep our business sustainable today and into the future. This also means embracing new technologies and I am particularly excited about our world-leading project in quantum cryptography, which will ensure secure communications into the future.”

To read more about Melita’s ESG Strategy and to download the report, visit https://www.melita.com/sustainability/