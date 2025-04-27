When Chris Bonett told Times Talk he envisioned a future mass-transportation system where Marsascala commuters would take a fast ferry and a bus to Żabbar, little did he know how angry that would make some public transport users in that area.

Many accused him of being out of touch with commuters’ realities, since there already is a much simpler, efficient option by bus.

And a group of Marsascala residents is also voicing strong objections to a proposed fast-ferry service in their locality, citing environmental concerns, questioning its necessity and highlighting potential negative impacts on the bay and the town’s character.

The transport minister told Times of Malta this week that he had a slip of the tongue during that interview and said the plan from day one was to consult residents on the ferry service, but insisted it was a necessity.

What was it all about?

Bonett sat down for a Times Talk podcast earlier this month, shortly after announcing a raft of ambitious measures aimed at changing people’s attitudes towards mobility and shifting their everyday commuting habits.

He said that while the measures could help alleviate congestion in the short term, real change could only happen if both political parties unite and agree to build a long-term, integrated mass-transportation system that would combine rapid buses with fast ferries and underground or rail services.

Asked what future commuting would look like according to his vision, Bonett said: “This is the dream: let’s say you want to go from Marsascala to the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. We’re working on a ferry landing in Marsascala, by the way. So, you’d walk out your house and to the ferry, take the ferry to Cospicua and from there take a bus to Żabbar, where you’d find a rapid transit – be it a monorail, tram or underground system – that takes you directly to Ta’ Qali in a matter of minutes.”

The example did not go down well with those familiar with the current public transport situation in the area, with residents pointing out that a direct bus journey from the centre of Marsascala to the centre of Żabbar currently takes only a few minutes by bus, and that directing commuters onto a ferry to Cospicua and then a bus back to Żabbar is illogical.

Bus takes under 10 minutes

Times of Malta went to Marsascala to test out the route on Friday morning.

From the moment it stopped at the bus stop in the heart of Marsascala, it took bus 91 just under 10 minutes to pick two people up, drive to Żabbar and stop at a bus stop in front of the parish church.

Speaking to Times of Malta later on Friday, Bonett said the example was a genuine slip of the tongue.

He said that, as a Marsascala resident himself, he knows very well how close his hometown is to Żabbar and that he meant to say ‘Qormi’ during the interview, not ‘Żabbar’.

Furthermore, he brought up the hypothetical route to illustrate how an integrated mass system would work, and when he mentioned the different localities, he was only speaking by way of example and not announcing a real route that would be implemented.

‘Ferry is unnecessary’ – residents’ group

But a group of Marsascala residents’ concerns go beyond the hypothetical example.

The Marsascala Residents Network – the group that was behind active campaigns against the proposed marina and the land reclamation project for a water polo pitch in their locality – told Times of Malta that a fast ferry in Marsascala is simply unnecessary.

They said ferries should be introduced in ports, not in a bay like Marsascala, expressing fears about swimmers sharing the bay with a fast ferry operating nearby.

“Why would we ruin a bay? It doesn’t make sense,” they said. “We don’t need the ferry. We need a reliable shuttle bus that works well.”

They also raised parking concerns, saying the project will necessitate an extensive car park to accommodate ferry passengers and questioned the logic of attracting more people south only for them to travel north, suggesting a fast bus service to connect the southern region directly to the Cospicua ferry terminal – already en route to the north – as a more sensible alternative.

They also believe the ferry would negatively impact the character of Marsascala, leading to negative environmental consequences and a waste of taxpayer money. They suggested considering the Marsa area within the Grand Harbour as a more suitable location for a ferry terminal.

They warned that too much progress in the town could risk damaging the environment and questioned the logic of such risks in the name of progress or the economy, emphasising the desire to maintain a quiet lifestyle that also attracts a specific type of tourist.

Not every locality must be tailored to mass tourism, they said, and if tourists do not like a quiet Marsascala, then perhaps residents are better off without them anyway.

The Network also said it asked Bonett for a meeting to discuss these issues late last month and is yet to receive an appointment.

On Times Talk, the minister said he wants to meet with residents and the local council to consult with them over the ferry, but said he is convinced it would be a good idea.