Miriana Conte will be the 20th performer in the final evening of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening.

The Eurovision Grand Final will kick off on Saturday evening with Norway’s Kyle Alessandro singing Lighter, while Albania’s Shkodra Elektronike will close the show with her song Zjerm.

Miriana will be performing after Switzerland and before Portugal.

On Thursday night, Malta ended a losing streak by qualifying for the Grand final in the second semi-final in Switzerland with her show-stopper and controversial entry, Serving.

It’s the first time Malta has reached the final stage since 2021.

Malta will compete with Norway, Luxembourg, Estonia, Israel, Lithuania, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Austria, Iceland, Latvia, Netherlands, Finland, Italy, Poland, Germany, Greece, Armenia, Switzerland, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, France, San Marino and Albania.

Miriana will be the 20th performer on stage, out of 26 countries performing at St Jakobshalle in Basel during the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

The 23-year-old from Qormi had one of the most controversial entries, having to retitle her song Serving after the European Broadcasting Union's decision not to allow her to use the word Kant in the song.

It was originally titled Kant, the Maltese word for singing, which sounds similar to an English swearword.

According to bookmakers, Miriana is the tenth favourite to win the contest.

The last time Malta made it to the final was in 2021, when Destiny earned seventh place with her pop track Je Me Casse.

The Grand Final Running order for Saturday. Photo: Eurovision.tv

'Diva not down'

In a quick interview after making it through to the final, an ecstatic Miriana said, "I don't believe it, it's crazy".

"Malta hasn't made it to the final since 2021, so this is mindblowing," she said.

"The three minutes flew by, one thing I told myself is I want to make it through the final and devour the stage again. It was magical!"

How is the running order decided?

First, the finalists randomly choose from a pot whether the country would perform in the first half, the second half or receive a producer's choice. Malta picked the producer's choice.

Yet, at the end of the day, the Eurovision Song Contest producers are the ones who will determine the specific order of the performances on the big night.