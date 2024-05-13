Banners promoting Arnold Cassola that disappeared in Gozo over a week ago have been found by the police, the independent MEP candidate said on Monday.

Cassola had filed a police report over the missing banners at the beginning of the month, saying two posters he put up in Mġarr, Gozo and Xewkija had vanished.

The posters encouraged voters to “cast a vote for integrity” by voting for Cassola on June 8. They disappeared on the night between May 3 and 4.

They were then replaced with ones that Cassola used during the general election campaign in 2022.

However, one of them was ripped within 40 minutes of being put up.

On Monday Cassola said the Gozo police informed him that his banners had been recovered.

"I have been informed that the banners were recovered following a clean-up on the occasion of the President's visit to Gozo.

"The police informed me that while the culprits' car is visible on CCTV footage, the car number is not clear so I do not know if anybody will be arraigned," he said, thanking the Gozo police for their "excellent work".

Another EP candidate - PN's Peter Agius - had also reported that banners promoting his candidature, set up in Marsascala and Xemxija had disappeared.