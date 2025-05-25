Centrist party Momentum called for Malta to immediately recognise Palestine, rather than wait a month's as the foreign minister hinted.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Ian Borg hinted at the possibility of Malta and a group of other countries formally recognising Palestine as a state during the upcoming UN conference on June 20.

That statement came after prime minister Robert Abela made similar suggestions in parliament.

But on Sunday, Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola said Malta and other countries need to recognise a Palestinian state before that.

“(Israel prime minister) Netanyahu, who has been indicted by the International criminal Court for War crimes, will thus be given 4 weeks' time to sweep away all Palestinians from Gaza. And, after he has reduced it to a wasteland and occupied it, Robert Abel and others will recognise the state of Palestine," he said.

Cassola said the Maltese government is giving more time to Netanyahu to continue causing destruction in Gaza.

"This is shameful behaviour on the part of our political leaders", concluded Arnold Cassola.

“Malta does not need political leaders whose behaviour is only dictated by cheap legalisms. Ethical behaviour in politics is desperately needed".

Cassola said Malta has already delayed recognising the Palestinian state for long enough.

“Malta was supposed to recognise the state of Palestine, together with Spain, Ireland and Norway, in May 2024. But, at the last minute, Robert Abela backed out”.