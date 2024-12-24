ECB monetary operations

On December 16, the European Central Bank announced the five-day main refinancing operation (MRO).

The operation was conducted on December 17 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €7,952 million, €3,080 million more than the previous week.

The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 3.15%, in accordance with current ECB policy. 

Also on December 17, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €11,026.50 million from euro area eligible counterparties.

On December 18, the ECB conducted a 21-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $1,119.70 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.59%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value December 19, maturing on March 20 and June 19, 2025, respectively. 

Bids of €88.95 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €73.95 million, while bids of €30.36 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting all of them. Since €27.32 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €76.99 million, standing at €684.56 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.993%, increasing by 3.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 12, representing a bid price of €99.2491 per €100 nominal. 

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.656%, increasing by 0.50 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on December 12, representing a bid price of €98.6750 per €100 nominal.

During the week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Yesterday, December 23, the Treasury invited tenders for 90-day and 181-day bills maturing on March 27 and June 26, 2025, respectively. 

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.