Bjorn Formosa, the face of ALS awareness in Malta and founder of Dar Bjorn, delivers a message of hope in an emotional video launched for Christmas.

Through a heartfelt letter to Santa, Formosa reflects on “an extraordinary year” filled with challenges, achievements and hope for the future.Formosa, now communicating through his eye-tracking device, writes: “Dear Santa, this year, I don’t want gifts. All I wish for is my voice. But this year, I’ve lost my ability to speak due to ALS.”

The video then takes viewers on a journey through an eventful year, showcasing the milestones achieved by Formosa and his team. From raising €1.5 million for ALS Malta to hosting a concert in Gozo and welcoming new residents to Dar Bjorn, the video captures the impact of collective kindness and generosity. Also inspiring is the approval to begin work on Dar Bjorn Respite, a new facility that promises to provide much-needed support for families affected by ALS.

The letter concludes with a response written by Santa himself: “This year, your voice may be quiet, but your message speaks louder than ever. The love you’ve shared and the hope you’ve sparked − that’s what makes Christmas magical.”

Formosa’s message is a reminder that Christmas is not about receiving but about giving hope, love and support to those who need it most. He invites everyone to join him in contributing to ALS Malta and supporting the ongoing work at Dar Bjorn.