The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

All local newspapers feature the latest from the case against a man accused of dismembering a body, stuffing it into a suitcase and dumping it out at sea, where it was found by some children in a grisly discovery earlier this month.

The Times of Malta and L-Orizzont both lead with the police's testimony, in which they said that the accused admitted he had cut up the drug mule's body after finding him dead and panicking.

The Malta Independent alternatively lead with the victim being named publically for the first time, with the court confirming his identity as Raoul Eduardo Rei.

Separately, the Times reports on the movement behind the formation of a new progressive political party in Malta, which includes former MEP Cyrus Engerer and political advisor Silvan Agius.

The Independent also features coverage of a crash between a bus and a van that left the bus driver critically injured yesterday and caused the closure of Regional Road, plunging the area into traffic chaos.

L-Orrizzont also reports on the signing of a new collective agreement between the General Workers Union and the Manoel Theatre.