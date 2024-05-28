ECB monetary operations
On May 20, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 21 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1,327 million, €120 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50%, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On May 22, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $112 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58%.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 23, maturing on August 22 and November 21, respectively.
Bids of €130.96 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €39.57 million, while bids of €37.57 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €4.79 million. Since €30.16 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €14.20 million, standing at €545.63 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.600%, increasing by 0.30 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 16, 2024, representing a bid price of €99.0982 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.183%, decreasing by 10.40 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 16, representing a bid price of €98.4163 per €100 nominal.
During this week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €244,000, all executed on the On-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, May 28, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 29 and November 28, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us