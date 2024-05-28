Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli, together with Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi inaugurated the embellishment project of Pjazza Tolfa in Għajnsielem.

Camilleri said both the residents of Għajnsielem and visitors to the locality can now enjoy this open space where 15 trees have also been planted.

Family Embrace by Paul Stellini

“This is a concrete example of urban greening, of how we can continue to improve and beautify the environment of our localities,” the minister said.

Tolfa is an Italian town in the north of Rome that was twinned with Għajnsielem. On the occasion of the 20th year anniversary of the twinning, a sculpture, Family Embrace, by artist Paul Stellini, was unveiled.

Present for the inauguration was the first mayor of Tolfa, Alessando Batticlochio, and other mayors.

The project was blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, while baritone Charles Buttigieg and harpist Ella Azzopardi entertained the audience. Lelio Spiteri compèred the evening.

The project was carried out through funds from the Development Planning Fund of the Planning Authority, Green Canopy from Ambjent Malta and funds from the local council.