Drinking alcohol has become so common that very few individuals actually do question how a few extra beers, cocktails or glasses of wine could negatively impact their health.

This is partly a result of the fact that the use of alcohol has been widely accepted as being a part of cultural, celebratory traditions around the world… but unfortunately, alcohol is also a very easily available “drug” that may chemically alter the body, in individuals of all ages.

As of 2023, approximately 30 million people worldwide, aged 12 and older, have had an alcohol misuse disorder, over the previous year. Childhood trauma, mental health issues and stress can lead people to begin drinking or drink more than usual.

In the acute phase, excess alcohol intake may impair balance, coordination, impulse control, behaviour, memory, as well as decision-making. This makes the alcohol misuser at an increased risk of injuries, to self and others.

In the longer term, alcohol can also increase one’s risk of cardiovascular, neurological, liver and pancreatic diseases, as well as certain cancers such as those of the liver, bowel, mouth and breast.

Apart from causing serious health problems, long-term alcohol misuse can also lead to social problems, such as unemployment, divorce, domestic abuse and homelessness.

No amount of alcohol is considered as “safe” to drink, so its use should be limited as much as possible. It is vital to mention that there are some who should not drink at all, including:

• Individuals under the legal drinking age;

• Individuals with certain medical conditions who are on multiple medications;

• Women who are pregnant or who intend to become pregnant.

As a general rule, the presence of an alcohol misuse disorder is defined as an excess daily alcohol consumption (more than four drinks per day for men or more than three drinks per day for women), or an excess total consumption (more than 14 drinks per week for men or more than seven drinks per week for women), or both.

A unit of alcohol is 8g or 10ml of pure alcohol, which is about:

• half a pint of lower to normal-strength lager/beer/cider (ABV 3.6%)

• a single small shot measure (25ml) of spirits (25ml, ABV 40%)

A small glass (125ml, ABV 12%) of wine contains about 1.5 units of alcohol.

Alcohol-dependent drinkers are often able to tolerate very high levels of alcohol in amounts that would dangerously affect other people. Hence, it is vital that a detox programme is carried out should a severely dependent alcohol drinker decide to cut down on drinking.

This is because these persons usually experience physical and psychological alcohol withdrawal symptoms if they suddenly stop drinking, including hand tremors, sweating, visual hallucinations, depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Alcohol withdrawals and alcohol poisoning are both considered as medical emergencies, hence prompt medical assistance should be sought as early as possible to avoid any potentially life-threatening complications.

While there is no one-size-fits-all method for recovering from an alcohol misuse disorder, there are lots of effective treatment options. Some examples include cognitive behavioural therapy, support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as prescribed medications, which are available via health professionals through local health centres, mental health clinics, Sedqa, Caritas, Oasi, as well as the Substance Misuse Outpatients Unit at St Luke’s Hospital.

Georgiana Mifsud Bonnici is a medical doctor.