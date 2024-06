A 61-year-old man who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Ċirkewwa on June 19 has died.

The man, from Żebbuġ in Gozo, was driving a motorcycle on Triq il-Marfa when it crashed into a safety barrier at around 4.30pm.

The accident had stalled southbound traffic.

The police said on Thursday the man died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.