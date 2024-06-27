The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s last plays and often considered his farewell to the theatre, tells a story of magic, betrayal, love and forgiveness.

Staged around – and in – the swimming pool in the spectacular historic surroundings of the Corinthia Palace in Attard, The Tempest promises to immerse audiences in the magical whirlwind of Shakespeare’s comedy about what it means to be human, with just six actors playing multiple roles, live music, side-splitting comedy and all the wild energy and inventiveness WhatsTheirNames is known for.

Set on a deserted Mediterranean island where the powerful magician Prospero and his young daughter Miranda were exiled 12 years ago, it follows Prospero as he summons up a storm in his quest for revenge against those who wronged him, his enemies’ struggles as they are shipwrecked on the island, and his daughter’s first encounter with love, as people who are all lost in different ways embark on the difficult journey of finding themselves again.

“With everything from ancient spirits and magical spells to hilarious fools and young lovers, The Tempest is unique among Shakespeare’s plays, featuring some of his most beautiful poetry and most dazzling comedy,” says WhatsTheirNames director Philip Leone-Ganado.

“For a play so deeply connected to the aquatic world, we’re thrilled to welcome audiences to the historic Corinthia Palace and its beautiful pool and garden, which will evoke the wonder and magic of Prospero’s island in a new and exciting way. Audiences can prepare themselves for a Shakespearean pool party like they’ve never experienced before.”

This is the ninth annual Shakespeare production by WhatsTheirNames, who have developed a strong reputation among theatregoers with their Shakespeare at the Pub and Shakespeare at the Garden series, producing fresh, funny and accessible stagings in unconventional and intimate locations. Their most recent production was As You Like It at Vincent’s Eco Estate.

The production features some of Malta’s best acting talent, all of whom will be familiar faces to followers of WhatsTheirNames, starring Joseph Zammit as Prospero alongside Becky Camilleri, Nathan Brimmer, Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo and Joe Azzopardi.

The Tempest will be staged at the Corinthia Palace in Attard from June 25 to July 2. Tickets can be booked online at showshappening.com.