Southbound traffic was at a standstill in Ċirkewwa on Wednesday after a motorcycle crashed into a safety barrier, with drivers reporting being stuck in their cars for over half an hour.

Police said the accident happened at 4.30pm in Triq il-Marfa when a Honda 125 motorcycle ended up losing control and crashing into the road’s safety barrier. The accident occurred on the lane heading to Mellieħa.

Police had no details about the driver’s medical condition at the time of writing, but confirmed that an ambulance was called on-site.

The traffic jam quickly built up on the road, as southbound traffic was closed for cars and drivers reported being stuck in their cars for over 30 minutes.

According to the popular Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, at 5.10pm some cars were still aboard the Gozo Channel, unable to disembark.

“Standstill traffic for almost 30 minutes,” one comment read. “No space for cars to exit ferry anymore thus everyone is stuck with no space to move. God forbid there is another emergency for people stuck in traffic- impossible to be reached by an ambulance.”

At the time of writing, southbound traffic was still being diverted out of Ċirkewwa through a northbound carriageway.

Ċirkewwa's live dash cam shows cars diverting to the opposite lane. Photo: Skyline cams