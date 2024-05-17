A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash on Triq Testaferrata in Gżira, the police said.

In a statement, police said that at around 11 am, a 30-year-old Nepalese man, a resident of Msida, who was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle, collided with a Toyota Hi-Ace being driven by a 50-year-old man, a resident from St Julian’s.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first aid before taking the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police have opened an investigation into the case.