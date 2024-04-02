West Ham manager David Moyes has called on angry fans to back Kalvin Phillips rather than continue to abuse the struggling on-loan midfielder.

Phillips was involved in a heated exchange with supporters on Saturday following the 4-3 Premier League defeat to Newcastle.

The 28-year-old England international was pictured making a middle-finger gesture towards fans who had criticised him as he boarded the team bus.

Moyes, however, refused to condemn Phillips’ actions and urged the London Stadium crowd to get behind the player ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League encounter at home to capital rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

“Kalvin’s a human being and can do things which we all do at difficult times,” said Moyes.

