Movements in Equity & Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory, gaining 0.9% and closing at 8,178.662 points. Twenty equities were active, as eight lost ground and seven gained. Total turnover doubled, as a total of €1.6 million was recorded across 151 deals.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed the week 0.3% higher at 1,178.198 points. Out of 64 active bonds, 24 recorded an increase, whereas 23 declined. The 3.5% AX Real Estate plc Unsecured € 2032 topped the list of gainers, with a gain of 7.1%, ending the week at €96.40. On the other hand, the 4.15% Phoenicia Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2023-2028 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 4%, to close at €95.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.4%, to end the week at 911.018 points. A total of 15 bonds were active, as eight advanced while three declined. The best performing government bond was the 2.6% MGS 2028 which experienced an increase of 2%, to end the week at €100. On the contrary, the 3.55% MGS 2026 suffered a decline of 0.6%, to close at €101.08.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc saw a significant 5.1% increase in its share price. The banking equity ended the week at a high of €1.44, gaining 1.4% from a year-to-date perspective. A total of 71 deals were executed, involving 814,256 shares. The equity was the most liquid, generating €1.15m in turnover.

On the other hand, FIMBank plc closed 18.2% lower at $0.18, after trading at a weekly low of $0.155.

Likewise, APS Bank plc witnessed a 1.8% decrease in its share price, closing at €0.54. During the week, the equity traded at a weekly high of €0.56 and a low of €0.53. This was a result of 16 trades involving 54,505 shares worth €29,736.

Lombard Bank Malta plc saw an increase in its share price of 4.1%, closing at €0.885. Three deals of 17,500 shares were executed, generating €14,690 in turnover.

Malta International Airport plc joined the list of losers, recording a decline of 2.6% in its share price. The equity closed at a weekly low of €5.70 because of 11 deals of 37,314 shares. Total turnover reached €214,942.

International Hotel Investments plc observed a substantial 6.7% increase in its share price as it closed at a weekly high of €0.48. This was the result of five deals of 12,030 shares worth €5,474.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) registered an increase of 5.3% in its share price. SFC was active across four deals of trivial volume, generating €2,931 in turnover. The equity ended the week at €6.95.

GO plc experienced a 1.3% decrease in its share price, to close at €3.04. The equity saw 5,270 shares exchange hands across three deals.

The share price of MIDI plc advanced by 8.3%, ending the week at a high of €0.26. Four transactions of 37,620 shares worth €8,145 were executed.

MedservRegis plc observed a 7% decrease in its share price, closing at €0.66. The equity ranged from a low of €0.60 to a high of €0.66 during the week. A total of 4,000 shares exchanged ownership across two deals.

Company announcements

Bank of Valletta plc approved the annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The group delivered a strong financial performance for the year, registering a profit after tax figure of €167.9m.

Net interest income remained the primary driver of operating income, totalling €352m, a surge of €150.1m or 74% when compared to €201.9m in 2022. The board recommended the payment of a final net dividend of €0.0455 per share, which will be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the bank’s AGM scheduled for May 31.

MAPFRE Middlesea plc approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The group’s profit after tax for the year amounted to €15.9m when compared to the restated €5.6m in 2022. The board recommended the payment of a final net dividend of €0.048913 per share.

GO plc signed a share purchase agreement that will result in the acquisition of 51% shareholding in AQS Med Limited (AQS). AQS was established in 2010 when the renewable energy market in Malta was still an emerging one. It has since established itself as a market leader having been entrusted with some of the largest installations on the island. The total consideration payable for the acquisition of the shares is €1.2m, with the possibility of a further total earnout of €2m depending on the performance of AQS over a five-year period. The conclusion of the transaction is dependent on a number of conditions precedent being satisfied and therefore may or may not conclude. The company announced that the AGM will be held on May 30.

The board of Convenience Shop (Holding) plc approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The group realised a profit after tax of just over €2.6m, a 37% increase over the previous year. The board is proposing the payment of a final net dividend of €0.036 per ordinary share, for consideration at the forthcoming AGM.

BMIT Technologies plc announced that the company’s AGM will be held on May 29.

Best Deal Properties Holdings plc announced that it has received regulatory approval from the MFSA for the issue of €15m 5.75% Secured Bonds 2027-2029.

