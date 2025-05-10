Almost all of the MUT’s members at MCAST approved a new collective bargaining agreement, the teachers' union said on Saturday.

“92.3% approved the new MCAST Collective Agreement. 418 MCAST members were eligible to vote following their active registration,” an MUT statement said.

The announcement means that the Malta Union of Teachers and the higher education institute’s management can now sign the new agreement after nearly three years of talks.

“This is the conclusion of a long process of negotiations with the Government, which included years of preparatory work and consultations with members,” the union said.

“The MUT has just communicated formally with the Minister of Education Clifton Grima to proceed with the signing of the new MCAST Collective Agreement”.

The last collective agreement, which covers lecturers, LSES, senior research officers, support services grades, student mentors and technicians, expired in December 2021.

Negotiations for the new agreement have been tense, with the MUT issuing directives that included not disclosing assessment marks to students or management. The union also held several protests over the issue.

But in February, those directives were suspended for a new round of negotiations to begin. Those talks led to the agreement that members have approved.

“The MUT thanks the Officials, Council, Delegates, Members and Staff for this result. The union also thanks the government, the education ministry, and MCAST for the successful conclusion of the negotiation process,” the union said.