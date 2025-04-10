MCAST and the Malta Teachers' Union reached a deal on a new collective agreement for the college's employees late on Thursday.

The union and MCAST have been locked in negotiations over a new collective agreement for nearly three years.

The last collective agreement - which covers lecturers, LSEs, senior research officers, support services grades, student mentors and technicians - expired in December 2021.

In February, the union had suspended directives, saying significant progress had been registered in discussions with the government over staff's working conditions.

On Thursday, MUT said in a statement it had concluded negotiations with the government on the new agreement, which will be presented to MCAST members in the coming days.

The members will be asked to vote on the deal.

"The MUT thanks the education ministry, the office of the principal permanent secretary, the industrial relations unit within OPM and MCAST for this important development," it said.

Education Minister Clifton Grima, meanwhile, confirmed the deal on Facebook, telling followers the agreement was another step in ensuring better conditions for educators and in continuing to improve the educational sector.

He also thanked MUT, MCAST, education ministry officials, the office of the principal permanent secretary and the industrial relations unit for their efforts.

"Thank you to all those who, even in the most delicate moments, believed we would be able to achieve this through dialogue," he said.