The government announced a €150 grant for those buying a new electric kick scooter for personal use on the same day that the renting of scooters became illegal.

Former transport minister Aaron Farrugia had announced the ban in October.

When Chris Bonett was made new transport minister in a surprise reshuffle, e-scooter companies Bolt and Bird urged him to scrap the ban, having complained that his predecessor was ignoring their requests to meet.

But Bonett confirmed the ban in January.

On Friday, the government and Transport Malta launched a financial incentive which they said would encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

Those who, as of Friday, purchase a new e-kick scooter for personal use and register it with Transport Malta will be eligible to apply for a financial incentive of €150.

Applications for the grant are available from TM offices or online.

"The overarching goal of this investment is to encourage a broader transition towards electric mobility and reduce emissions from the transportation sector. By incentivising the purchase of zero-emission vehicles, we aim to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for all residents of Malta," TM said.