The Phoenicia Malta is celebrating a successful close to 2024 with new recognition across a series of prestigious awards and nominations in international hospitality and tourism, adding to its long list of accolades.

Following its national-level success at the International Hotel Awards, the hotel has recently also been successful at the regional level, earning the titles of ‘Best Spa Hotel for Europe’ and ‘Best Large Luxury Hotel for Europe’ – and it is now shortlisted for an overall international award.

The Phoenicia Malta has also enjoyed success in the Luxury Travel Guide Awards, for which team members attended a ‘Presentation Day’ held at Hazlewood Castle in Yorkshire, the UK. The hotel will proudly feature in a Luxury Travel Guide Awards publication, set for release next spring.

Meanwhile, The Phoenicia Malta earned acclaim when it was shortlisted for the highly prized Gold List Awards from the Australia-based Luxury Travel Magazine, announced in early December.

A proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, The Phoenicia Malta was recently shortlisted for the LHW Remarkable Experiences Award. The winners were revealed at its 2024 Annual Convention hosted in Marbella, Spain, with representatives from across LHW’s collection of over 400 independent luxury hotels in attendance – including Robyn Pratt, The Phoenicia Malta’s general manager.

Closer to home, The Phoenicia Malta made a strong showing at the Definitive(ly) Good Guide Malta & Gozo 2025 Awards. Both Bastion Bar & Restaurant and Contessa were named in the top rated 10 restaurants in Malta in the ‘Top Overall €70+’ price category.

Contessa was also honoured with ‘Best Italian Selection Wine List’, while student Neil Peresso, part of the family at The Phoenicia Malta, received the award for ‘Most Promising Young Chef of the Year’, highlighting the hotel’s commitment to nurturing talent and championing culinary artistry.

The Mediterranean Tourism Forum brought further wins, with team members achieving both gold and silver awards in the ‘Waiters’ Service’ and ‘Static Display’ competitions, showcasing the hotel’s dedication to world-class service and craftsmanship.

These latest accolades come as Contessa, the hotel’s landmark dining destination, celebrates its first anniversary.

Since its debut, the restaurant has established itself as a cornerstone of Malta’s culinary scene, offering sophisticated dining, impeccable service and a menu that redefines Mediterranean cuisine, curated by a team passionate about gastronomy and hospitality.

“From our awards and nominations across international stages to our first fantastic year of Contessa, the hotel continues to set new standards for hospitality and dining and create exceptional experiences. I’m excited to see what new heights we can achieve in 2025,” Pratt said.

“It is a testament to the passion, dedication and excellence of our team, who continually strive to delight and inspire our guests. For that, I am truly proud to be part of this wonderful team.”

To make a reservation, book a table at Contessa or discover more about The Phoenicia Malta, visit www.phoeniciamalta.com.