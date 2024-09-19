By 2030, 30% of Maltese land will be declared as protected areas, according to a new biodiversity plan.

The target is one of 22 included in the National Biodiversity and Action Plan (NBSAP) for 2030, which was published on Thursday.

According to the document, by 2025 a plan will be developed to ensure the target will be reached by 2030.

“By 2027, a standard system for the evaluation of management effectiveness of Natura 2000 sites is developed and assessments are carried out periodically,” the document reads.

Back in March, Ħondoq ir-Rummien, near Qala in Gozo was formally designated as a Special Area of Conservation by the Environment Resources Authority.

The designation means that Ħondoq ir-Rummien has been given top environmental protection and the government officially recognises the natural importance of the area.

Special Areas of Conservation usually include natural habitats and species of flora and fauna and offer a high biodiversity value.

The document is Malta’s second National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, the first launched back in 2012, covering the period till 2020.

The plan includes 22 targets and 78 actions and NBSAP aims to protect Malta’s biodiversity by “providing strategic direction, addressing local challenges, and aligning with international agreements.”

The document includes five key policy areas, which delve into the restoration of nature and biodiversity loss, using biodiversity sustainably, awareness raising, and enhancing implementation and cooperation.

A number of the targets in the document have previously been announced, including Target 6, which promises that by 2030, 50% of the most harmful invasive alien species affecting protected areas will be duly managed.

This will be done through the recommendations of the National Strategy for Preventing and Mitigating the Impact of Invasive Alien Species (IAS), which was launched back in 2020.

Target 8 reads:

“By 2030, pollution from all sources, inter alia, excess nutrients, pesticides, chemicals, plastics, noise and light is prevented, controlled or minimised to levels that are not harmful to biodiversity in line with EU and international commitments.”

Target 8 of 22 from the NBSAP document. Credit: ERA Action 8.7. Credit: ERA

One of the actions for this target is that by 2027, ‘quiet areas’ will be outlined on land while taking into consideration the harmful effect of noise on wildlife.

A Noise Action Planning in Malta document, dated June 2011, includes identifying and protecting quiet areas in Malta.

Certain action points are policies or measures already set up and implemented.

The biodiversity plan was launched at Xrobb l-Għaġin, another site soon to be declared a Special Conservation Area, by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

Speaking during the launch, Dalli said 95% of the goals of the previous strategy were addressed and more than half of them were obtained.

She said currently, 28.5% of Maltese land is protected. She said 35.5% of Malta’s Fisheries Management Zones are designated as Marine Protected Areas.

“The results of these positive achievements are paying off, that is why we are seeing more frequent sightings of sea species such as dolphins and turtles,” she said.

"This plan is our commitment to safeguarding Malta's natural heritage for future generations. Together, we can ensure a sustainable and biodiverse country."

More information on the NBSAP 2030 can be found on the ERA website.