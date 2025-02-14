The Institute of Maltese Journalists announced on Friday it has become a registered union after receiving final approval from the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations.

The IĠM submitted its application to become a union shortly after its 2024 annual general meeting which had voted in favour of this transition. The final approval was received on Thursday.

“The IĠM has never been afraid of change,” a spokesperson for the union said.

Starting off in 1989 as The Malta Press Club, an association grouping together media practitioners, it changed its name in 2004 to the Institute of Maltese Journalists to better reflect its role in the media landscape.

Now, 35 years after it was set up, the IĠM is “starting a new chapter in its history”.

“It will continue to advocate for press freedom and professional standards in journalism but it will now take on the important role of regulating the relationship between media professionals and their employers,” the IĠM said.