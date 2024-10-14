Teachers, students and education stakeholders will soon have a ‘hub’ where they can come together to explore new educational concepts and review educational strategies.

The hub - a "safe space" for educators - will be located in central Malta. It will open its doors in the first few months of 2025, but educators will meanwhile meet at temporary premises to start discussing a homework policy.

Permanent Secretary for Education Matthew Vella briefed the media on Monday morning about the Transformation Hub, which he said will provide a “safe environment” for hands-on learning and innovation and will encourage dialogue and discussion between educators, students and stakeholders.

Launch of Malta Education Foresight Forum

The Transformation Hub is part of the new Malta Education Foresight Forum (MEFF) which is a collaborative platform for education stakeholders to anticipate future trends and challenges.

MEFF aims to identify and analyse development in the sector by sharing knowledge, strategic planning and policy development.

The forum is split into three: a steering committee, a network of experts and the Transformation Hub.

Vella said the steering committee - made up of educators, policymakers, and social partners - will oversee the strategic direction of the forum and ensure that outcomes contribute to the development of future educational policies.

The network of experts will hold an advisory role and provide specialised knowledge and insight to support the steering group.

The forum is open to educators from private, church and government schools, and at different levels.

New education policy

Vella also launched a new education policy - Educators as Policy Makers.

Vella said the policy was drawn up following a 2023 job satisfaction questionnaire whose findings flagged educators’ lack of involvement in policymaking and discussions.

He said many educators expressed frustration at not being involved in the early consultations of a new policy.

The policy's main objective is to improve the education system by ensuring educators’ voices are central to policy-making. The policy will also push to foster collaboration between diverse stakeholders.

It provides key details on the process of conducting pre-consultation meetings and gathering post-implementation feedback.

Addressing the launch, Education Minister Clifton Grima said the new forum will ensure educators are prepared to tackle future challenges in the sector and provide new opportunities for students.