Over a third of households in Malta say that their home suffers problems of pollution, grime and other environmental issues, while just under a third say that they struggle with the noise caused by neighbours or from the street, according to new national data.

The data, from a National Statistics Office study on living conditions, found that almost one in ten say that their home is too dark, while 7% say that their home suffers from frequent leaks or is the victim of crime or vandalism in the area.

Three-quarters own their home, most live in apartments

The study found that almost three-quarters of households, some 160,000 people, own their home.

Roughly half of homeowners own their homes outright, with a further one in five paying off a mortgage.

A further quarter of all households are tenants in a rented property.

The data also reveals how most people in Malta now live in an apartment. Almost two-thirds of all households are apartments or maisonettes, with only 31% now living in a terraced or semi-detached house.

Overcrowding on the decline

Households in Malta are becoming less overcrowded according to the study, with just 2.4% of households being overcrowded, meaning there is less than one room per couple or single adult in the household.

This figure peaked at 4.2% in 2020 but has been dipping ever since.

However the study reveals how housing still represents a significant financial burden for some households, particularly those that say they suffer from material deprivation.

Almost three-quarters of all households that are considered severely materially deprived say that housing costs represent a heavy financial burden. This is also the case for 37% of households at risk of poverty or social exclusion.