Over a third of households in Malta say that their home suffers problems of pollution, grime and other environmental issues, while just under a third say that they struggle with the noise caused by neighbours or from the street, according to new national data.

The data, from a National Statistics Office study on living conditions, found that almost one in ten say that their home is too dark, while 7% say that their home suffers from frequent leaks or is the victim of crime or vandalism in the area.

Three-quarters own their home, most live in apartments

The study found that almost three-quarters of households, some 160,000 people, own their home.

Roughly half of homeowners own their homes outright, with a further one in five paying off a mortgage.

A further quarter of all households are tenants in a rented property.

The data also reveals how most people in Malta now live in an apartment. Almost two-thirds of all households are apartments or maisonettes, with only 31% now living in a terraced or semi-detached house.

Overcrowding on the decline

Households in Malta are becoming less overcrowded according to the study, with just 2.4% of households being overcrowded, meaning there is less than one room per couple or single adult in the household.

This figure peaked at 4.2% in 2020 but has been dipping ever since.

However the study reveals how housing still represents a significant financial burden for some households, particularly those that say they suffer from material deprivation.

Almost three-quarters of all households that are considered severely materially deprived say that housing costs represent a heavy financial burden. This is also the case for 37% of households at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.