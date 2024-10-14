St Thomas Hospital today, October 14, announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art Eye Clinic, offering a comprehensive range of ophthalmic services and eye care.

With a focus on advanced diagnostic capabilities, surgery, and specialised treatments, the clinic is set to become a leader in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of eye conditions.

The Eye Clinic at St Thomas Hospital is fully equipped with the latest diagnostic technologies to provide patients with precise assessments and accurate diagnoses.

The clinic offers services ranging from routine eye exams to the most advanced imaging techniques, ensuring that patients receive prompt, comprehensive care for a wide variety of eye health concerns.

“Our Eye Clinic combines the best of modern technology with the expertise of our world-class ophthalmologists,” said Kristen Buhagiar, Medical Director at St Thomas Hospital.

“Whether a patient is coming to us with a simple vision problem, oculoplastics conditions, or something more complex, like corneal disease, our aim is to identify the issue quickly and provide an individualised treatment plan.”

Comprehensive services and specialised treatments

The St Thomas Hospital Eye Clinic is dedicated to offering patients the very best in modern eye care, covering a wide range of services that cater to various eye health needs.

The clinic’s specialties include the latest surgical techniques, minimally invasive treatments, and personalised care plans.

The clinic boasts the latest in technological advancements, including the only Heidelberg Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) in Malta.

Services include:

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging:

Oculoplastic Surgery:

Corneal Transplantation:

Cataract Surgery:

Lens replacement:

Glaucoma Management:

Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Eye Disease Management:

A focus on diagnostic excellence

At the core of the clinic’s approach is its diagnostic capabilities.

The St Thomas Hospital Eye Clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art tools to address a range of eye conditions at their earliest stages.

Whether a patient is dealing with blurred vision, unexplained eye discomfort, or complex issues such as keratoconus or retinal problems, the clinic’s advanced diagnostic capabilities allow for early detection and precise treatment planning.

“Our goal is to be the first point of contact for anyone experiencing vision problems - this is why we seek out the very best in technological advancements,” said Andre Grixti, a leading ophthalmologist and surgeon at the clinic.

We emphasise the importance of early diagnosis because that’s where treatment outcomes are often most successful. Our investment in cutting-edge technology ensures that we can identify and address problems sooner, which is key to preserving vision and improving patient quality of life

Oculoplastics – Restoring function and aesthetics

A major component of the clinic's offerings is Oculoplastic Surgery, which focuses on both functional and aesthetic procedures around the eyes.

From eyelid surgeries that improve vision and comfort to cosmetic procedures that enhance appearance, the oculoplastic services at St Thomas Hospital are led by experienced specialists who combine medical expertise with aesthetic precision.

"Whether it’s addressing drooping eyelids that interfere with vision or performing cosmetic procedures that help patients regain confidence, oculoplastics is an important aspect of what we do here," Dr Buhagiar said.

About St Thomas Hospital

St Thomas Hospital has been setting the standard for patient care and medical innovation over the last decade.

Known for its world-class medical professionals and cutting-edge facilities, the hospital continues to expand its services to meet the growing needs of the community.

The Eye Clinic is the latest addition to its offerings, bringing top-tier ophthalmic care to patients of all ages.

For more information about the St Thomas Hospital Eye Clinic or to schedule a consultation, please visit sthmalta.com.