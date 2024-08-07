A new construction law now requires stone masons to receive regular training on safety and new building practices before they are able to renew their licences.

Previously, masons had to pass an exam once and were not required to receive continuous training when renewing their licences yearly.

The law has now been amended to require masons to renew their licenses every two years, but must now pass new exams in order to do so.

The law, published on Tuesday in the Government Gazette, introduces a new committee under the Building and Construction Authority responsible for licencing masons.

The committee will test masons' competencies through both theoretical and practical exams before granting a licence.

When renewing their licence, masons will have to undergo training the committee deems necessary.

"That can include anything from new building methods to best health and safety practices, construction reform minister," Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who is responsible for construction reform, said.

The committee will also maintain a register of licenced masons.

Announcing the legislation on Wednesday morning, Attard said the reform comes a year after a public consultation and discussions with stakeholders, including Kamra tal-Periti, the Malta Developers Association, and Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi.

He said the new regulations were in the recommendation of the Jean Paul Sofia Public Inquiry and also the Labour Party's 2022 electoral manifesto.

The legislation provides more details about the skills required for masons.

A mason is now defined as someone who builds and/or repairs structures made of concrete, stone, brick, or steel.

This means potential licensees must prove their skills in these areas before obtaining their licence.

Previously, the law only stated that a mason was licenced after demonstrating skills in the sector.

“The old law, part of police legislation, dates back over 100 years,” Attard said.

If a licenced mason was found responsible for structural damage or deficiencies in a building, a magistrate's court had to revoke that person's license, chairman of the new committee Godwin Agius said.

Under the new law, the BCA has the power to revoke a mason’s licence which will be a much quicker process, Agius said.

Some 1,700 people are currently licenced masons, BCA CEO Roderick Bonnici said. They will still be able to use their licence until the end of the year.

However, they must apply for the new licence 90 days before the year ends, he said.

70 calls on new site safety helpline

Construction minister Attard said that a new construction site safety helpline has already received 70 calls since launching on Monday.

A new helpline 138 has been set up to facilitate reporting of any potential safety issues on construction sites.

It has been dedicated to the memory of Jean Paul Sofia, 20, who died when a building under construction collapsed in Coradino in December 2022. His birthday was on August 13, hence the number 138.

The helpline is available 24/7. It is a collaboration between Servizz.gov, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

On Wednesday, Attard said that more calls are expected in the future as the government ramps up publicity efforts for the helpline.