Updated 10.50am

St Paul's Bay minority leader Alfred Grima on Wednesday said he had resigned from the locality's council over "lack of good governance" by the PN-led local council.

Labour's Grima was elected minority leader in 2024's elections after serving as the locality's mayor for the previous five years.

The St Paul's Bay council flipped to the Nationalist Party in that election and is now led by former minister Censu Galea as mayor.

In a resignation letter made public, Grima said the mayor was lacking transparency and doing all he could to undermine Labour councillors, including providing them with incorrect information.

Grima cited a particular incident in which, he said, the mayor had prevented discussion on two special resolutions presented by Labour councillors.

"These resolutions had to be tabled because councillors were misled by being given incorrect information on more than one occasion, leading to an NGO being discriminated against and suffering financial damages," Grima said.

Grima said "a lack of transparency, breach of regulations and misinformation have become the order of the day" within the St Paul's Bay council.

Alfred Grima's resignation letter. Photo: Facebook/Alfred Grima

He said he had informed the acting deputy executive secretary he was resigning from his post as a council member with immediate effect.

"I have been forced to take this step as a consequence of the serious lack of good governance, which seems to be allowed to continue as if nothing happened," he said.

"I would like to thank my fellow members of the local council, the executive secretaries, members of the Local Councils Association and the Northern Region, with whom I have had the privilege of working during these 23 years that I have served in public life."

He thanked council workers, residents, and his family for their sacrifices.