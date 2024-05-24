Educators will be trained on how to deal with children who face trauma, as part of 153 initiatives cited in a new education strategy.

The National Education Strategy, which will guide education policy for the next seven years, was published on Friday.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said the document was written following extensive contributions from stakeholders.

“This is the first strategy that was not written in an office, but was built from the ground up,” he said. “Educators, students, and parents were all involved. Every person should be able to reach their potential."

The strategy is based on three pillars: Wellbeing, Growth and Empowerment, and Equity and Inclusion.

It will focus primarily on students' mental health and overall well-being.

One initiative proposes a specialised programme focused on social and emotional education.

It also proposes setting up a “National Students’ Wellbeing Service”, intended to strengthen psychosocial services.

The strategy also looks to involve families on a deeper level by providing “courses on parental skills”.

A Family-Community-School Link programme will look to work with parents and in some cases social services to prevent chronic school absenteeism.

The government also wants to change after-school clubs and summer schools by offering accredited programmes.

The strategy also seeks to enhance reading skills by distributing books to each child’s household.

Students will also be encouraged to follow their sporting pursuits through a Talented Athletes Scheme. That scheme will allow athletes' time in training and athletic achievements to be formally recognised and included in academic certificates.