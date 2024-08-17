Mourners braved the heat and packed the Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Naxxar on Saturday morning to pay their last respects and celebrate the life of Nicolette Ghirxi, Malta's latest femicide victim.

As her coffin was raised and carried down the aisle at the end of service, the congregation burst into spontaneous applause.

A visibly emotional Fr Anton D’Amato, who officiated the funeral, had earlier made a heartfelt appeal against violence and injustice.

“We must fight them with action, not lip service,” he said.

“We live in a violent society. We have become so accustomed to violence that we do not take action and turn a blind eye.”

Ghirxi was stabbed to death by Edward Johnston, her former partner, at her apartment in Swatar late on Sunday night.

Her body was discovered on Monday at 2am. Johnston was shot dead by police officers in St Julians after he pointed a gun at them. Officers later discovered the weapon was a replica.

Fr D’Amato said he found it extremely difficult to process what happened to Nicolette Ghirxi.

“Why has Nicolette had to die unjustly? I am still not able to answer that question”, he acknowledged.

"What justice is this when such a vibrant person was murdered this way? What justice is this?”, he repeated.

Fr D’Amato called upon the grieving congregation to find solace, trust and hope in God.

He said that many victims of violence are suffering in silence in their homes, and at their workplaces.

“Although they do not die a tragic death they are dying every day in their hearts. Let’s fight this”, he insisted.

Mourners heeded the wishes of the Ghirxi family, as they attended the funeral wearing colours rather than black.

Bouquets lined the staircases leading to the semi-circular, partly elevated altar.

Singer Ivan Grech performed at the funeral.

In a show of support towards the fight against violence towards women, the family has requested donations to be made to the Women for Women Foundation.

Any other donations may be made to animal shelters.