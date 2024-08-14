The funeral of Nicolette Ghirxi, who was murdered on Monday by her former partner Edward Johnston, will be held on Saturday.

Mass will be held at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Naxxar at 8.30am.

Justine Azzopardi, Ghirxi’s niece, urged attendees to avoid wearing black.

“Nicolette was a vibrant soul who brought energy and colour wherever she went, and so, we ask that guests wear colours to reflect the joy she spread.”

Ghirxi was stabbed to death by Johnston at her apartment in Swatar late on Sunday night.

Her body was discovered on Monday at 2am.

Johnston was shot dead by police officers in St Julians after he brandished a weapon which turned out to be a replica gun.

Azzopardi said that Nicolette "was taken far too soon in the most unimaginable and tragic way".

In a show of support towards the fight against violence towards women, the family has requested donations to be made to the Women for Women Foundation.

Any other donations may be made to animal shelters, Azzopardi said.

Nicolette herself owned a dog and four cats.