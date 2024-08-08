The Labour Party's CEO, Radolph De Battista is quitting his post.

His announcement follows other resignations from the hierarchy of the Labour Party including both deputy leaders and the head of communications.

De Battista said he informed party leader Prime Minister Robert Abela of his intentions on Thursday. He will stay on until a 'smooth transition' can be made.

He said that in his role he had focused on the party's finances and properties, and major, unprecedented decisions had been taken to put the party on a sound financial footing.

De Battista did not say why he was stepping down of whether he would continue to work within the party.

"I look forward to continuing my work, or rather, working even harder in favour of human rights, for the underprivileged, and for the most vulnerable. That has always been my calling, and those are the principles I have always emphasised within the Party's structures," he said.

This was De Battista's second stint as party CEO. He also held the position between 2017 and 2020, when he was dismissed soon after Robert Abela became party leader.

But peace was restored in 2022 and Abela co-opted De Battista to parliament and made him CEO once more.

Last June, however, Abela admitted that there were "differences of opinion" within Labour with De Battista.

On Thursday Abela thanked De Battista in a Facebook post, praising him for his integrity and for speaking out in favour of low income people.

The Labour Party is due to hold elections for its deputy leaders and its administration in the middle of next month. Chris Fearne resigned as deputy leader for parliamentary affairs after he was charged in connection with the Vitals hospitals case.

Daniel Micallef resigned as deputy leader for party affairs after the June elections but said his stepping down was planned beforehand.

Communications head Ronald Vasallo also announced his resignation on Thursday.