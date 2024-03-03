The Labour government does not have the political will to implement any real changes following the Sofia public inquiry’s findings, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Robert Abela and the PL want the people to forget everything because a few people resigned, Grech said adding “they want us to think that no one else is responsible.

“Nothing will change as long as Labour is in power,” Grech said.

Grech was addressing a crowd of PN supporters on Sunday, four days after the findings of a public inquiry into the construction death of Jean Paul Sofia were published.

The public inquiry concluded that 20-year-old Sofia died in an essentially unregulated construction site and the state must bear responsibility for that.

It noted that the broader government apparatus was to blame for having allowed a legislative mess to develop over the years in what it described as a “comedy of errors” within construction site legislation.

The 484-page report went to considerable lengths, flagging multiple failings in various state authorities saying that key officials within some of them should "consider their positions.

Five public officials have since resigned or were sacked.

But Grech said prime minister Robert Abela himself and three of his ministers should resign following the report.

On Sunday, Grech said the PN will continue to put pressure so that political responsibility is shouldered.

“We invite civil society and the people to join us”.

Grech said Abela did all he could to avoid a public inquiry and only reluctantly accepted it following immense public pressure.

The PN leader said Abela’s government had refused to debate a motion calling for a public inquiry in parliament and were only forced to do so in July during parliament’s opposition day.

They then voted down the motion in what Grech described as “a dark day in parliament’s history”.

“Because the people stood up, Abela bowed his head,” Grech said.

“The people won, Malta won, Jean Paul Sofia won and Isabelle Bonnici (Sofia’s mother) won.”