The number of third-country nationals employed as cab drivers and couriers dropped by 1,030, or 19% in the past five months as a government clampdown on new work permits came into force.

According to Jobsplus statistics tabled in parliament, as of 19 November, 4,227 third-country nationals were employed as cab drivers and couriers, of whom, 3171 were full-time and 1056 were part-time.

In June there were 4,024 full-time and 1,233 part-time cab drivers and couriers- a total of 5,257.

Home Affairs Byron Camilleri provided the figures in reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut.

Camilleri was also asked how many 'blue papers' were issued to the drivers. Blue papers are the documents provided to TCNs who apply for a change of employer, designation and renewal. Camilleri did not respond to that question.

The significant drop in drivers came after the government in July announced it would not accept any work-permit applications in the courier and cab sectors except for those renewing their permits. Camilleri had also accused cab companies of exploiting food couriers and said they would be barred from hiring new workers from outside the EU because the market had reached saturation point.