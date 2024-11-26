The developers behind a proposed mega-project at the Villa Rosa site in St George's Bay said on Tuesday that over 4,000 people submitted feedback endorsing Planning Authority objectives to reform the area's local plan.

People had until Monday to have their say about the objectives, with a second round of consultation focused on the specifics of the local plan revision expected in the coming months.

On Monday, Moviment Graffitti said at least 2,570 people had objected through the NGO to the Villa Rosa consultation process. Since then, Moviment Graffitti says it collected a total number of 3,047 representations.

Garnet Investments, the parent company of developers AC Group, say they obtained substantially more signatures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said over 4,000 people had submitted feedback based on a form which stated that the PA local plan objectives “strike an important balance between promoting sustainable development and ensuring the preservation of environmentally sensitive areas, public access and community interests."

PA work to revise the area's local plan kicked off after Robert Abela's cabinet formally approved a partial review of the Villa Rosa local plan.

That development sparked fears that it was intended to accommodate developer Anthony Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż, in his plans to develop a high-end, large-scale tourist project at the site.

Camilleri already has a permit in hand to develop the site but submitted new plans to build two large hotel towers instead some years ago. He has now said that second proposal is being scrapped and will be revised in light of eventual changes to the local plan.

Reports about the local plan revision sparked public outrage and calls for an investigation into a land transfer that forms part of the project.

Developers say those objections are based on misinformation.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the developers said it was “surprising and disappointing” that Moviment Graffitti, which has spearheaded opposition to the project, had made "false allegations" about the plans instead of supporting the creation of open spaces, safeguarding the environment and historical areas and capping building heights and volumes - three of the objectives listed in the PA consultation.

“Despite these clear objectives, Moviment Graffitti is giving the impression that this project will destroy the historical Villa Rosa, build on the valley and negatively impact the nearby cave," the statement read.

"This is all false. In fact, the objectives prioritise the protection of all environmental and historical parts of the site. It is also false to say this process is intended to get approval for the application proposed in 2022. These plans have been scrapped and will be revised based on the outcome of the Local Plan review."

The developers said "thankfully" the public saw through the NGO's "misleading campaign" and received overwhelming support for the objectives. It added that Moviment Graffitti is sacrificing its credibility by spreading false information about the process.

"Makes one wonder whose interests it is serving- surely not the interests of the environment or the residents."

The press statement ended with the developers saying they will remain committed to building a "high-quality tourism project" for the site.