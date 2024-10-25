The developers behind the controversial Villa Rosa project have denied that a revision to the site's local plans is being carried out to “multiply” the project, arguing that new local plans will cap building heights and introduce new open spaces to the zone.

In a public relations blitz on Friday morning, a day before Moviment Graffitti is set to hold a protest over the project, developers Garnet Investments wrote to several local media organisations to “clarify the facts and share the real story behind this development”, listing what it describes as several “misunderstandings” that surround the project.

This comes just days after Times of Malta revealed that the terms set out by the Planning Authority when launching a public consultation into the local plan review had been lifted almost word-for-word from a presentation drafted by the project’s developers and architects and later presented to Cabinet.

The statement, signed by Garnet Investment owner Anton Camilleri, does not list this as one of several “misunderstandings”, admitting that “the need for a local plan review emerged following discussions between the developer and authorities”.

These sorts of discussions are “normal” for a project of this nature and scale, the developers say, echoing an argument made by Planning Minister Clint Camilleri earlier this week.

However, the developers insist that “Garnet Investments did not participate in any Cabinet meetings” and that “the Planning Authority drafted the objectives”.

The Villa Rosa boundary as set out by the Planning Authority. Image: Planning Authority

When asked why the terms for the local plan consultation mirrored those of the developer's presentation, the Planning Authority simply said it would "adhere scrupulously to all the stages of the partial local plan review procedure, which has only just commenced".

Once the public consultation is finalised, "the authority will draw up a final draft policy which rationally sets forth the most technically appropriate and duly considered development parameters for the site," a PA spokesperson said.

Current application to be scrapped

In their latest statement, the project's developers say that after a planning permit for mixed-use development on the site was secured in 2018, they went back to the drawing board because of changes to the surrounding area and “the need for high-quality tourism in Malta”, as well as the introduction of new planning policies.

An application for the site submitted in 2022 is also set to be scrapped, they say, as they believe that “a better project can be delivered”, pointing to a previous statement in which they said that they are willing to “reduce the height and establish fixed building heights to ensure additional floors are not added in future applications,” Camilleri argues.

But the developer’s statement suggests that plans for the site will nonetheless include high-rises, arguing that “this is one of the few areas in Malta where towers make sense”.

“Towers allow to reduce the build-up footprint and therefore create more public open spaces,” the developers said.

Nonetheless, the developers deny that the project will harm the surrounding valley. On the contrary, developers say, the revised local plans would ensure that “any environmentally sensitive areas are protected”.

“We are committed to removing environmentally sensitive areas from the development scheme, effectively creating a larger buffer zone to protect the valley,” the developers insist.

Luxury brands will address 'tourism gaps'

The statement also appears to confirm plans for the project to bring several internationally-renowned brands to the site. These will “address key gaps in Malta’s current tourism offering while strengthening the country’s competitive position on the global stage,” the developers say.

Last week, Times of Malta revealed that plans presented to Cabinet show that the site will host four luxury hotels run by hoteliers Sofitel, Fairmont, Mama Shelter and Emblems Collection.