One of the owners of a block of flats that collapsed in Paceville has said it is considering legal action to recover damages.

Santumas Shareholdings PLC owns two properties – a ground floor maisonette and an overlying apartment - in Tania Flats which crumbled into Paceville Street on Wednesday night.

The building’s architect, Chris Mintoff, had warned two days before the collapse that the property was “a danger to its users”.

In a statement to the stock market, company secretary Michael Formosa Gauci said it will “pursue legal action, as may be necessary and opportune, to recover all damages suffered as a result of this incident, in order to safeguard its interests and those of its stakeholders".

Tania Flats before it collapsed. Photo: Chris Mintoff

It confirmed that it had hired its architect to inspect the premises due to works being carried out on the adjacent site. The developer of that site is Excel Developments which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo.

Technical reports on Tania Flats on Monday showed the premises “had become critically compromised” and authorities were alerted, the statement said. It said it worked with the police to ensure occupants and owners of properties overlying the company’s premises were evacuated.

The 32 residents, mostly foreign students studying English, were evacuated hours before the building fell.

The company then said it filed a second report with the police after the collapse on Wednesday.

“The Company acknowledges with satisfaction that through the combined efforts of its directors and appointed representatives, local authorities took swift action to secure the area and evacuate the affected building, thereby averting what could have potentially resulted in serious and tragic consequences,“ it said.

Thanking the police for their work “in addressing the Company’s concerns”, it said it would support any investigation and would update shareholders once all facts are known.

On Friday 40 more people were evacuated from properties including a hotel and a range of businesses as authorities cleared the remainder of the collapsed building.