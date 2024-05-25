KM Malta Airlines has cancelled two flights between Malta and Paris scheduled for Sunday due to ongoing strike action by French air traffic controllers.

Passengers booked on KM 466 and KM 467 flights between Malta and Paris Orly on May 26 are being automatically booked onto other flights to or from another Paris airport, Charles De Gaulle, the airline said in a statement.

KM Malta Airlines has transferred affected passengers onto the following flights:

- KM3466 operating between Malta and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport departing at 5:10pm

- KM3467 operating between Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport departing at 8:55pm.

Any passengers who prefer a monetary refund to the alternative flight booking can request a refund online. Those who booked their flights through a travel agent can request a refund through their agent.

For any queries, passengers can contact KM Malta Airlines customer service on +356 21356000, Monday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm.

The airline is one of several impacted by ongoing strike action at Paris Orly.

The French civil aviation authority said Friday it had ordered airlines operating at Paris Orly airport to cancel 70% of flights ahead of a weekend air traffic controller strike.