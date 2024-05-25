Preliminary plans to develop a floating solar farm at sea have attracted 13 different proposals, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services said on Saturday.

The submissions were made as part of the preliminary market consultation to assess the market’s readiness for the potential development of offshore solar farms. Authorities intend to develop an area four nautical miles off the coast of Delimara into a floating, grid-connected solar farm with a 50 megawatt capacity.

The preliminary market consultation precedes a competitive tendering process and is intended to gauge private sector interest in the plans.

As the regulator, REWS will now assess the submissions received, through a committee of technical experts. Applicants may be asked for further information to substantiate their proposals.

REWS CEO Marjohn Abela said the process would pave the way for an eventual competitive call for offers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Energy Ministry said it was pleased to see the “substantial” interest to the idea shown by both local and international operators. “The strong interest shown by investors reflects the credibility that Malta is garnering in its energy sector, including renewable energy,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.