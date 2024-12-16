The 2025 budget estimates for all ministries have been approved by parliament following a vote of 41 in favour and 33 against during Monday’s session.

With this final approval, all ministries can now implement their respective budgets.

In a notable moment, the President’s budget was the only item to be unanimously approved by all MPs, irrespective of party lines.

The hours-long session involved MPs patiently and meticulously voting on every funding allocation for each ministry and the government as a whole.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana presented the budget on October 28.

In a statement, the Labour Party said, “a stark difference emerged between a Government that is on the peoples’ side and an Opposition that votes against their interests."

The party said: "Measures will be taken to support and invest in families, including the middle class, through the biggest tax cut in history.”

The party highlighted initiatives, including “the cheapest electricity bills in the Eurozone,” pension increases, and a €250 boost to the Children’s Allowance per child.