Works to stabilise the ground under the Esplora Science Centre in Kalkara are under way, the government said on Monday.

Works to the Bighi Peninsula are being undertaken by research and development agency Xjenza Malta (“Science Malta”) in collaboration with Infrastructure Malta, the government said in a statement.

The announcement comes almost two years after a boundary wall beneath the nearby Heritage Malta headquarters collapsed into the sea amid stormy weather.

The government said the area had been closed off while the works are ongoing, with a steel gate and boarding installed on site.

The project will focus on stabilising the limestone cliffs supporting the foundations of the buildings and surrounding landscaped areas above, the government explained.

“The limestone at the site has softened, resulting in masses of broken rock that pose a risk to the structures above”, the statement read.

“The consolidation work is necessary to safeguard the integrity of the site, while ensuring long-term stability for both the building and the environment.”

Speaking on Monday, Innovation Minister Clifton Grima said it was important for today’s generation to “preserve what is ours for future generations,” while Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett called the works of “national importance”.

Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina said he welcomed the announcement of the project, calling the area "historic and beautiful”.

Meanwhile, Wirt il-Kalkara (“Kalkara’s Heritage”) Association secretary Duncan Brincat said the organisation looked forward to the project being completed, "while we continue to stress the need to simultaneously restore the historic baths located around the same coast”.