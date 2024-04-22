On March 26, I was proud to be present and vote together with the rest of parliament to appoint Myriam Spiteri Debono as Malta’s 11th president. I won’t delve into the president’s personal qualities as these are emerging from every interview this extraordinary woman gives to local newsrooms. It’s more important to focus on the political maturity shown by parliament to back her mandate with a unanimous vote.

This same maturity was cut short by PBS, the national broadcaster. Being part of the ceremony, I only had the chance to watch the national broadcast when the events were over. I was angered by the way the newsroom decided to invite only exponents from the Labour camp to comment as the live transmission took place.

I was angered, but not surprised. PBS, which is funded by the taxpayer, irrespective of political leaning, has become an organ of partisan propaganda for the government. It has been found time and again in breach of balance by the Broadcasting Authority, fined and forced to make amends. Complaints are made regularly by the Nationalist Party about these breaches, making this reporting a full-time job for the general secretary of the party.

Back to the infamous presidential appointment transmission. PBS had three former PL ministers on its panel, along with numerous other exponents and satellites from the same political sphere. Surely, they are persons with expertise, but should they have been the only ones to be in the newsroom as experts in the area of protocol and political insight?

I ask myself how the Nationalist Party, which has appointed quite a few presidents (one of which was the current prime minister’s own father) during its time in the government, was not deemed by PBS as having any exponents with the competence and expertise to give their views during this event which was supposed to be the one (and probably only) crowning pinnacle of national unity over the past 11 years or so.

PBS went so far as not to even bother to get a comment from the leader of the PN, Bernard Grech, during this momentous event. Surely it was not an oversight but just sheer partisan policy at its worst.

I try to follow the national broadcaster as much as my schedule permits me to. I also get feedback from many people about various news items. I fail to see reports on bread-and-butter issues. I fail to see real statistics regarding how our nation is failing to live up to the promises made by the government’s propaganda machine. I fail to see real stories about real persons who can’t make ends meet until the end of the month because of their salaries.

I fail to see reports of elderly citizens who have to choose between buying food and buying medicine, about waiting times at our hospitals and health centres.

I fail to see reports about court developments, about the hospitals’ deal court proceedings that I played an important role in and won a year ago. I fail to see reports about numerous court applications and actions made by civil society, their progress and the names of persons needing serious investigation.

I fail to see in-depth reports about frequent press conferences, actions taken and proposals made by the opposition.

PBS has shed its role as an organ of truth and divested itself of its role to educate and to investigate. Instead, it has become a faded copy of Istituto Luce during the fascist regime in Italy. It tries to portray a nation which is thriving, carefree and prosperous, choosing to silence the uncomfortable truths.

Balance is not just about reporting what the opposition has to say. It is about giving a voice to those who actually are paying for the broadcasting service out of their taxes.

PBS is not a fiddle to be played exclusively by the government. Those who have the courage to oppose injustice and speak the truth must be given a platform to do so.

It is our duty as an opposition to ensure that this happens.

Adrian Delia

Adrian Delia is shadow minister for health.