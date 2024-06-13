A controversial temporary access road to PAMA supermarket in Mosta has been closed, much to the relief of residents.

In March, PAMA knocked down a section of wall running along the side of Triq il-Waqqafa behind the supermarket to open a temporary access route to the store.

While the supermarket insisted the route was necessary due to nearby infrastructure works and only a temporary measure, this did little to dampen the anger of residents who worried about increased noise and pollution.

But by the end of last week, the wall had been rebuilt and trees planted in front of it, making good on a promise by the supermarket and Infrastructure Malta to close the route within four months.

Resident Carmen Farrugia said she and other residents were very happy that the wall had been rebuilt “after all this hassle”.

“Hopefully it’s the end of the saga and we’re all very happy with the outcome,” she said, adding that traffic in the quiet residential street had “reduced a lot” and things in the neighbourhood were “back to normal”.

Farrugia added that the trees planted next to the wall were a protected species called Evergreen Oak (siġra tal-ballut), giving her hope that the wall would not be knocked down again any time soon.

The saga began after Infrastructure Malta closed nearby Triq Pantar – an access road to the supermarket – to install a water culvert and replace electricity cables.

Residents questioned the lack of consultation and asked why the supermarket appeared to be receiving special treatment from authorities.

They voiced concerns about the increased traffic in an area which is home to a football club and a childcare centre.

Despite a joint declaration from Transport Malta, Infrastructure Malta and PAMA that the works would only last about four months, residents last month filed a judicial protest against the Planning Authority urging it to take enforcement action.